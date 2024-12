Eurial Invest Delivers Over 500 Vehicles For Cris-Tim Group's Car Fleet

Eurial Invest Delivers Over 500 Vehicles For Cris-Tim Group's Car Fleet. Eurial Invest, the local dealer of Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Opel, has concluded a partnership with Cris-Tim Group through which the latter will see its own fleet expanding by more than 500 cars, both vehicles and utility vehicles.