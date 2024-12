Distributie Energie Electrica Romania To Contract Up To EUR200M Loan From European Investment Bank

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania To Contract Up To EUR200M Loan From European Investment Bank. The shareholders of electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (stock symbol: EL) approved the provision of a guarantee for a term loan of up to EUR200 million that Electrica's subsidiary, Distributie Energie Electrica Romania S.A. (DEER), plans to contract from the European Investment Bank (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]