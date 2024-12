Owner Of Bucharest's Unirii View Office Building Gets EUR29.5M Credit Facility From BCR To Refinance Bank Loan

Owner Of Bucharest's Unirii View Office Building Gets EUR29.5M Credit Facility From BCR To Refinance Bank Loan. The company Unirii View S.R.L., part of Weerts Group and the developer of Bucharest-based office building Unirii View Tower, has accessed a credit facility of EUR29.5 million granted by lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]