Kaufland Opens Its Second Unit In Calarasi, Reaches 187 Hypermarkets In Romania

Kaufland Opens Its Second Unit In Calarasi, Reaches 187 Hypermarkets In Romania. German retailer Kaufland has inaugurated on Dec. 12 its second store in the town of Calarasi, reaching a network of 187 hypermarkets in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]