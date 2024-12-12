Hidroelectrica Signs Memorandum Of Collaboration With Technical University Of Civil Engineering Of Bucharest
Dec 12, 2024
Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), Romania's largest electricity producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced in a press statement that it has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration with the Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]