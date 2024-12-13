Romania's High Court rules reopening case against torturers of anticommunist dissident Gheorghe Ursu

The High Court (ICCJ) admitted, on December 12, the request of the descendants of dissident Gheorghe Ursu to review the sentence by which his torturers were acquitted. A similar request, filed by the Prosecutor's Office of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, was also admitted, and the case will be (…)