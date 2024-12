Romania's far-right party AUR plans to suspend president Iohannis

Romania's far-right party AUR plans to suspend president Iohannis. The leader of the Romanian radical right-wing party AUR, George Simion, called for the resignation of president Klaus Iohannis and the judges of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in the context of the annulment of the presidential elections, accusing them of organizing a "coup d'état,"