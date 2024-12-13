Erste Group hopes statistical base and carry-over effects to boost Romania’s economy in 2025

Erste Group hopes statistical base and carry-over effects to boost Romania’s economy in 2025. GDP growth is projected to recover to 2.8% y/y in 2025 and 3.4% in 2026, from 0.8% in 2024, under a no-policy-change scenario, aided by statistical base and carry-over effects, Erste Group’s latest macro update on Romania reads, admitting that “the risks are clearly skewed to the downside.” (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]