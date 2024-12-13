New record for Romanian art market: Nicolae Grigorescu painting sells for EUR 365,000 at Bucharest auction

New record for Romanian art market: Nicolae Grigorescu painting sells for EUR 365,000 at Bucharest auction. Artmark Auction House announced a new record for the Romanian art market set during its latest winter auction in Bucharest, which saw Nicolae Grigorescu’s “??r?ncu?? odihnindu-se” (1870-1880) selling for EUR 365,000. The oil-on-canvas work thus became the highest-priced painting ever sold in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]