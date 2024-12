Fondul Proprietatea Initiates Process of Delisting from London

Fondul Proprietatea Initiates Process of Delisting from London. US’ Franklin Templeton, Fondul Proprietatea manager, has initiates the process of delisting GDRs from the London Stock Exchange because of their low liquidity there and the fact that, as the manager says, listing on the LSE has reached its purpose as liquidity appears to have flowed back to the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]