Romania’s former health minister Nelu T?taru sent to trial in bribery case
Dec 13, 2024
Romania’s former health minister Nelu T?taru sent to trial in bribery case.
Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent former health minister Nelu T?taru to trial in the case in which he is accused of taking small-value bribes. According to court records from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the case was registered on Wednesday, December (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]