Romania’s former health minister Nelu T?taru sent to trial in bribery case

Romania’s former health minister Nelu T?taru sent to trial in bribery case. Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent former health minister Nelu T?taru to trial in the case in which he is accused of taking small-value bribes. According to court records from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the case was registered on Wednesday, December (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]