Government approves draft laws allowing Romania to shoot down drones breaching its airspace
Dec 13, 2024
Government approves draft laws allowing Romania to shoot down drones breaching its airspace.
The Romanian government approved two draft laws establishing protocols for handling - and even shooting down - foreign drones entering the country’s airspace during peacetime. The first bill specifies which institutions will make decisions to prevent or counter unauthorized entries into the (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]