Statistics Board: Employment Rate For Working Age Population Hit 63.3% In Q3/2024, Lower By 1.1 Percentage Points vs Q2/2024

Statistics Board: Employment Rate For Working Age Population Hit 63.3% In Q3/2024, Lower By 1.1 Percentage Points vs Q2/2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the employment rate for the working age population (15-64 years) was 63.3%, decreasing by 1.1 percentage points compared with the level recorded in the second quarter of 2024, data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Friday (Dec 13). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]