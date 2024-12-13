MedLife CEO Sells 1 Million Company Shares For RON5.8MPrivate healthcare company MedLife (stock symbol: M) has announced in a stock market report on Dec. 13 that Mihai Marcu, the company's CEO and the largest individual shareholder, sold 1 million M shares, at the price of RON5.82 per share.
Belgium to increase troops in NATO Battle Group in Romania in 2025Defense officials confirmed that Belgium will increase the number of troops in NATO’s Battle Group in Romania in 2025, while also expanding major multinational training events. Officials from the Romanian Army and the Minister of Defense from the Kingdom of Belgium, Ludivine Dedonder, visited (…)
Romania receives three more F-16 fighter jets purchased from NorwayRomania received three additional F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets on Friday, December 13, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance national and NATO air defense capabilities. The aircraft, purchased from Norway, landed at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Câmpia Turzii, joining (…)