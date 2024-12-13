Russia spent EUR 69 mln for propaganda in Romania and Bulgaria, cybersecurity experts say
Dec 13, 2024
Russia spent EUR 69 mln for propaganda in Romania and Bulgaria, cybersecurity experts say.
A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts known as BG Elves has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent EUR 69 million to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania. The campaign aimed to promote far-right narratives within the two countries. (…)
