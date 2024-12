Romania drawn in Group H for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Romania drawn in Group H for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Romania’s national football team has been placed in Group H for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, alongside Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino. The draw, held in Zurich on December 13, spared Romania from facing top-tier opponents like England, France, the Netherlands, or (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]