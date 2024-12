European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Provides Guarantee On EUR40M Loan To Omnia Romania

Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: BT) is lending EUR40 million to Omnia Europe SA (Omnia Romania), a leading corn starch producer and owner of the largest starch factory in Romania and southeastern Europe.