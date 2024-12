MedLife CEO Sells 1 Million Company Shares For RON5.8M

MedLife CEO Sells 1 Million Company Shares For RON5.8M. Private healthcare company MedLife (stock symbol: M) has announced in a stock market report on Dec. 13 that Mihai Marcu, the company's CEO and the largest individual shareholder, sold 1 million M shares, at the price of RON5.82 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]