BT Property, an alternative investment fund specializing in real estate investments, has announced on Dec. 13 the acquisition of Oradea-based shopping center Prima Shops from Oasis Group, a local company active in the sector of developing and managing retail properties and held by businesspeople (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]