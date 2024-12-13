Romania's Current Account Deficit Widens To EUR24.2B YoY In January-October 2024

Romania's Current Account Deficit Widens To EUR24.2B YoY In January-October 2024. Romania's current account deficit stood at EUR24.2 billion in January-October 2024, compared with EUR18.4 billion reported in the same period of 2023, considering that the deficit from the international trade in goods widened to EUR26.9 billion, central bank data showed on Friday (Dec. 13, 2024). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]