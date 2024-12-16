Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pite?ti, reaching over 1,200 km total
Dec 16, 2024
Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pite?ti, reaching over 1,200 km total.
Romania reached a total of 1,214 kilometers of highways and express roads after opening the first 16 kilometers of Section 5 of the Sibiu–Pite?ti Highway 8 months in advance. "A new highway segment was added today to Romania’s high-speed road network! The opening of the first 15.7 kilometers of (…)
