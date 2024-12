Romania’s Public Debt Up To RON916B And 53.1% Of GDP At End-Sept. 2024

Romania’s Public Debt Up To RON916B And 53.1% Of GDP At End-Sept. 2024. Romania’s public debt, in both lei and foreign currency, stood at RON916.7 billion at the end of September 2024, which is nearly 17% higher since the beginning of 2024 and accounts for 53.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Ministry data show on Monday (Dec. 16). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]