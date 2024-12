Auchan Becomes Anchor Tenant In EUR500M Project Developed By IULIUS And Atterbury Europe In Cluj-Napoca

Auchan Becomes Anchor Tenant In EUR500M Project Developed By IULIUS And Atterbury Europe In Cluj-Napoca. RIVUS, the industrial reconversion and urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca, developed by IULIUS and Atterbury Europe, an investment estimated at EUR500 million, will have Auchan as anchor tenant in the food hypermarket segment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]