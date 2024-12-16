Eurostat: Romania Sees Highest Annual Increase In Hourly Labor Costs In The EU, In Q3/2024

Eurostat: Romania Sees Highest Annual Increase In Hourly Labor Costs In The EU, In Q3/2024. Romania posted the highest annual rise in hourly wage costs among European Union Member States in the third quarter of 2024, at 17.1%, followed by Croatia with 15.1%, Bulgaria with 12.7% and Latvia with 12.6%, according to data published by EU's Statistical Office, Eurostat, on Dec. 16, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]