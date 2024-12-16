Transearch Survey: Only 14% Of Romanian Board Members Value International Experience Of Their Peers

Transearch Survey: Only 14% Of Romanian Board Members Value International Experience Of Their Peers. Romanian corporate non-executive boards in Romania are falling behind global standards, with only 14% of board members believing that significant international experience is important, a stark contrast to their Western counterparts, according to the Board survey conducted in Romania by (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]