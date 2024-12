tbi bank: 6 In 10 Romanians Earmark Less Than RON700 For Christmas Gifts In 2024, Similar To 2023 Level



The average budget for Christmas gifts in 2024 reaches RON700 at most for six in ten Romanians, similar with last year's budget, according to a nationwide survey carried out at the initiative of tbi bank, on a sample of 1,171 respondents.