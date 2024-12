Romanian court removes judicial supervision on mercenary Hora?iu Potra

Romanian court removes judicial supervision on mercenary Hora?iu Potra. A Romanian court in Prahova county overturned the judicial supervision placed on Hora?iu Potra, a former fighter in the French Foreign Legion, in a case in which he was accused of planning to incite protests and violating the rules regarding weapons and ammunition. Potra, who now has no (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]