Piletilevi Group Acquires Entertix.ro And Myticket.ro. Piletilevi Group, the largest ticket seller in Central Europe, which acquired a majority stake in Romania's oldest ticketing company Bilete.ro in summer 2023, is acquiring Ticketing Nation SRL, which manages ticket seller platforms Entertix.ro and Myticket.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]