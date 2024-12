Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025

Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025. Nicu?or Dan, who won a second mandate as the mayor of Bucharest this spring, will run for president as an independent in the 2025 elections, he announced on December 16. Romania is set to hold presidential elections again next year, after the country's Constitutional Court (CCR) annulled, on (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]