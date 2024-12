Enery Secures EUR214.45M Bank Loan For Renewable Energy Projects In Romania

Renewable energy provider Enery has announced the successful signing of a EUR214.45 million bank loan facility with UniCredit Bank, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) and Erste Group Bank AG to support the development and consolidation of its renewable energy projects in Romania.