Rondocarton Sees End-2024 Turnover At Nearly EUR130M. Rondocarton, part of the Austrian Rondo Ganahl Group, a leading corrugated cardboard manufacturers in Romania, expects to end 2024 with a turnover of nearly EUR130 million, amid a 10% increase in the corrugated cardboard packaging market in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]