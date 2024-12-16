Nuclearelectrica Calls Shareholders To Approve EUR1.9B Overhaul Works At Cernavoda NPP Unit 1

Nuclearelectrica Calls Shareholders To Approve EUR1.9B Overhaul Works At Cernavoda NPP Unit 1. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) has called its shareholders for a meeting on January 22, 2025 to vote on approving the updated strategy for the continuation of the investment in the project for refurbishment works at Cervavoda Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1, which (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]