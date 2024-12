Romanian coffee chain 5 To Go in talks for sale

Romanian coffee chain 5 To Go in talks for sale. The 5 To Go coffee shop chain, founded in 2015 by Radu Savopol and Lucian B?dil? and now partly owned by Mozaik investment fund [35%], is in talks with a series of investment funds for the sale of a stake, possibly a majority stake, according to Profit.ro. "The deal was not signed yet. Indeed, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]