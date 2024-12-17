Wizz Air boosts Moldova operations with permanent base in Chi?in?u, new routes
Dec 17, 2024
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced plans to establish a permanent base in Chi?in?u, the capital of the Republic of Moldova. The airline will allocate a second aircraft to the base in summer 2025, introducing three new routes and adding over 360,000 seats annually to and from Moldova. The new (…)
