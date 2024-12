Altex Plans To Invest EUR200M for Expansion in Next 3-5 Years

Altex, Romania's largest electro-IT retailer, aims to invest EUR200 million in expansion in the next 3-5 years, says Dan Ostahie, the company's founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]