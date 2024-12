Autoklass Center SRL Buys Brasov VW Dealer

Autoklass Center SRL, the business controlled by Enrico Perini, who also owns Romstal, has taken over distribution and service activities for Volkswagen Autoturisme, Voslkswagen Autovehicule Comerciale and DasWelt Auto from Tess SRL, in one of the biggest deals on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]