First K2 retail park in Romania opens in Râ?nov, more in development under EUR 36 mln investment



K2 Retail Properties, part of the Goldbach Group, has announced the opening of its first K2-branded retail park in Râ?nov, Bra?ov county, and the development of 22 additional retail galleries nationwide. Fully leased to international retailers, the retail gallery in Râ?nov marks the first of its (…)