History of communism to be taught in Romanian high schools starting next year

History of communism to be taught in Romanian high schools starting next year. The Romanian Ministry of Education has approved the curriculum for the subject “The History of Communism in Romania,” which will be taught to 12th-grade students in day programs and 13th-grade students in evening and reduced-frequency programs starting with the 2025-2026 school year. The (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]