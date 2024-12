Calendar of legal holidays and days off in Romania for 2025

Calendar of legal holidays and days off in Romania for 2025. Romanian employees will have 17 legal holidays and days off in 2025, most of which will be during the work week. In addition to legal holidays, Romanians could have two additional days off, approved by the government. Specifically, January 3 and May 2, 2025, would be free to connect January 1-2 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]