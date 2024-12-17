C?lin Georgescu threatens Romanian top court judges “with many years in prison” for canceling elections

C?lin Georgescu threatens Romanian top court judges “with many years in prison” for canceling elections. The far-right, former independent presidential candidate, C?lin Georgescu, recently threatened the judges of the Constitutional Court of Romania for their December 6 decision to annul the presidential elections, urging them to "correct their mistake." Georgescu, whose far-right associates and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]