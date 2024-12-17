 
December 17, 2024

C?lin Georgescu threatens Romanian top court judges “with many years in prison” for canceling elections
Dec 17, 2024

C?lin Georgescu threatens Romanian top court judges "with many years in prison" for canceling elections.

The far-right, former independent presidential candidate, C?lin Georgescu, recently threatened the judges of the Constitutional Court of Romania for their December 6 decision to annul the presidential elections, urging them to "correct their mistake." Georgescu, whose far-right associates and (…)

Salt Bank Overshoots 330.000 Clients In Just 8 Months Since Its Launch; Eyes 1 Million Clients In Next 3 Years Salt Bank, the first Romanian neobank, fully owned by Banca Transilvania Financial Group, has gone beyond 330,000 clients after the first eight months since launch on the local market, aiming to reach the milestone of 1 million clients over the next three years.

Crucea Power Park Among Winners Of 1st Round Of Auction For State Aid Scheme In The Form Of Contracts for Difference Electrica (stock symbol: EL), a major player on Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, said in a stock market report that on Dec. 16, 2024, the company Crucea Power Park SRL (CPP), which is developing the Crucea Est wind farm project and it is 60% owned by Electrica, was (…)

Termene.ro Expects Over RON17M Turnover In 2024, Up 27% YoY Termene.ro, a platform offering Romanian companies a quick and easy access to all official data - financial, fiscal and legal, estimates t reach a turnover of over RON17 million at the end of 2024, up 27% versus 2023, and a net profit of over RON2.5 million.

Alro Slatina Sues Romania's Tax Authority And Finance Ministry Over Additional Taxation Decision Of RON13.6M Aluminium producer Alro Slatina (stock symbol: ALR) has announced in a stock market report on Dec.17 that following an audit carried out between 2023-2024 by Romania's tax administration ANAF, examining the 2016-2021 period, the company received an additional taxation decision in amount of (…)

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Borrows EUR200M From European Investment Bank The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR200 million to Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), the distribution operator of Electrica Group, to upgrade its electricity distribution network, Electrica has announced in a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

DRI, Part Of Ukraine's DTEK Group, Signs Nearly EUR25M Financing Agreement With Kommunalkredit For 60MW Solar Park In Romania DTEK Renewables International (DRI), headquartered in The Netherlands and part of Ukrainian energy group DTEK, has signed a new financing agreement of EUR24.7 million with Kommunalkredit Austria AG for the construction and commissioning of a 60 MWp solar park in the locality of Glodeni ("Glodeni (…)

Carrefour Romania To End 2024 With 178 Express Units Across Romania Carrefour Romania will end 2024 with a network of 178 Express units nationwide, after opening 16 integrated stores and six franchise stores.

 


