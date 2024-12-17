DRI, Part Of Ukraine's DTEK Group, Signs Nearly EUR25M Financing Agreement With Kommunalkredit For 60MW Solar Park In Romania

DRI, Part Of Ukraine's DTEK Group, Signs Nearly EUR25M Financing Agreement With Kommunalkredit For 60MW Solar Park In Romania. DTEK Renewables International (DRI), headquartered in The Netherlands and part of Ukrainian energy group DTEK, has signed a new financing agreement of EUR24.7 million with Kommunalkredit Austria AG for the construction and commissioning of a 60 MWp solar park in the locality of Glodeni ("Glodeni (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]