Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Borrows EUR200M From European Investment Bank

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Borrows EUR200M From European Investment Bank. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR200 million to Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), the distribution operator of Electrica Group, to upgrade its electricity distribution network, Electrica has announced in a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]