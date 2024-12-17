Salt Bank Overshoots 330.000 Clients In Just 8 Months Since Its Launch; Eyes 1 Million Clients In Next 3 Years



Salt Bank, the first Romanian neobank, fully owned by Banca Transilvania Financial Group, has gone beyond 330,000 clients after the first eight months since launch on the local market, aiming to reach the milestone of 1 million clients over the next three years.