Termene.ro Expects Over RON17M Turnover In 2024, Up 27% YoY

Termene.ro Expects Over RON17M Turnover In 2024, Up 27% YoY. Termene.ro, a platform offering Romanian companies a quick and easy access to all official data - financial, fiscal and legal, estimates t reach a turnover of over RON17 million at the end of 2024, up 27% versus 2023, and a net profit of over RON2.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]