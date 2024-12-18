 
December 18, 2024

Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia gets prison sentence for treason
Alexandru Pi?can, the Romanian citizen accused by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) of espionage on behalf of Russia, has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for treason, Agerpres reported. The Bucharest Court of Appeal gave the verdict (…)

Transport Trade Services OKs Extension Of $17M Contract For Provision Of Integrated Logistics Services Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (stock symbol: TTS) has informed in a stock market report on Dec.18, 2024 that its Board of Directors approved the extension of a $17 million contract for the provision of integrated logistics services.

Socep Shareholders Approve RON55.7M Dividend Payout In Jan. 2025 The shareholders of port operator Socep Constanta (stock symbol: SOCP) have approved the proposition of Sammarina Imobiliare, which owns 6.3% of Socep's share capital, to distribute RON55.7 million worth of dividends from the undistributed profit related to the financial years 2022 (RON39.14 (…)

Nuclearelectrica Concluded RON923M Worth Of Contracts With Energy Distribution Services Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) has informed the capital market in a report on Dec.18, 2024 about the conclusion of a transaction worth RON18.6 million with electricity supplier and trader Energy Distribution Services (EDS), on Dec.17.

OTP Bank Romania Becomes Banca Transilvania On February 28, 2025 The shareholders of Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: TLV) have approved BT’s merger with OTP Bank Romania within the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

BCR And Erste Group Bank AG Grant EUR107.23M To Enery For Renewable Energy Projects In Romania Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) and Erste Group Bank AG have provided EUR107.23 million financing to Enery, a key player in the renewable energy sector in Central and Eastern Europe.

Garanti BBVA Leasing Borrows EUR10M From EFSE To Support Microenterprises And SMEs In Romania Garanti BBVA Leasing, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, has entered into a new finance agreement with the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE).

Poland's LuxVet Group Buys Bucharest's RegalVet Clinic Poland's LuxVet Group has taken over the RegalVet clinic in capital city Bucharest, which marks its fifth acquisition on the Romanian veterinary services market.

 


