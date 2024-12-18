Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia gets prison sentence for treason

Alexandru Pi?can, the Romanian citizen accused by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) of espionage on behalf of Russia, has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for treason, Agerpres reported. The Bucharest Court of Appeal gave the verdict