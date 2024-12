Altex acquires Brico Dépôt Romania from Kingfisher at EUR 70 mln enterprise value

Altex acquires Brico Dépôt Romania from Kingfisher at EUR 70 mln enterprise value. Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, announced the sale of its Brico Dépôt Romania business to local electro-IT market leader Altex for an enterprise value of EUR 70 million. The deal includes Brico Dépôt’s network of 31 stores in 24 cities, distribution operations, and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]