Apartment prices in Romania up 10% in 2024

Apartment prices in Romania up 10% in 2024. The Romanian real estate market experienced a significant price increase in 2024, with the cost of apartments rising 10% year-on-year, according to the annual Storia report. Buyer preferences also shifted, with three-room apartments becoming the most sought-after, accounting for 51% of demand, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]