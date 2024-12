Romania’s media market up 11% y/y to EUR 778 mln in 2024

Romania’s media market up 11% y/y to EUR 778 mln in 2024. The Romanian media market is set to close 2024 on a stable growth trajectory, reaching an estimated value of EUR 778 million, an 11% increase compared to 2023, according to the Media Fact Book report by Initiative Romania. The growth surpasses earlier forecasts despite economic and geopolitical (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]