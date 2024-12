Dan Ostahie Takes Over Brico Dépôt DIY Stores from Kingfisher for EUR70M

Dan Ostahie Takes Over Brico Dépôt DIY Stores from Kingfisher for EUR70M. Dan Ostahie, one of the most powerful local entrepreneurs, Altex founder, has acquired the local operations of DIY retailer Brico Dépôt from Britain’s Kingfisher for EUR70 million (enterprise value, meaning including debts. Bricostore Romania has total debts of almost EUR90 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]