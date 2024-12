Romania Media Market Seen at EUR778M at End-2024, Up 11% YOY

Romania media market will end 2024 on a steady growth trend, despite economic and geopolitical challenges, and will reach around EUR778 million, up 11%, topping previous estimates, reveals Media Fact Book by Initiative Romania analysis.